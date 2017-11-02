Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Monticello Milling

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held on October 7 at Monticello Milling Feed & Garden Center introducing and welcoming its new owner, Al Cooksey. The Saturday afternoon event was sponsored by the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

The iconic Monticello Milling is one of the oldest local businesses in Jefferson County, now located at 500 South Jefferson Street.

Guests to the event celebrated with a barbecue pork luncheon. They met and visited with the new owner and with the longtime employees: Dixon Hughes, Kevin Aman, and Michael Sparks. They even took a walkabout of the recently relocated business; checking out the new products and specials.

