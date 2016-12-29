Charles Elmer McClellan, age 73, went to be with the Lord on Christmas night at home in Waukeenah, Florida surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Waukeenah United Methodist Church, 81 Methodist Church Rd. Monticello, Florida. Interment will follow the service at the Waukeenah Cemetery in Jefferson County. The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2016 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 485 E. Dogwood St. Monticello, Florida. Flowers can be received at Beggs Funeral Home and the Waukeenah United Methodist Church. Any donations and contributions may be made to the Waukeenah United Methodist Church Building Fund, 81 Methodist Church Rd., Monticello, FL 32344, 850-997-2171.

Charles was a member of the FICPA Organization, Association of Government Accounts, the American Institue of CPA's and the Knights of the Square Table. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, liked to write poems and editorials. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching movies and eating popcorn; he was also a big FSU football supporter.

Charles attended the Waukeenah United Methodist Church, was a member of the Waukeenah United Methodist Church Men’s Group, the choir, served as Chairman for numerous committees and taught Sunday School for many years.

Charles is survived by his wife Sarah McClellan of 48 years; two sons, Kevin Charles McClellan (Veronica) of Tallahassee and Jeffery Clinton McClellan of Waukeenah; his daughter, Katherin Michell McClellan-Miller (Matthew) of Vestavia, Alabama; ninegrandchildren, Amber Taylor Roberts, Megan Paige Canipe (Richard), Kevin Cole McClellan, Austin Japheth McClellan, Tucker Gage McClellan, Gayson Joshua Mills, Chet Brisco Miller, Kennedie Bright, Rendon Bright; three great grandchildren, Kylen Roberts, Kyston Roberts and Landon Eurie.

Related