Charles Hayes

Charles "Bubba" Hayes, 74, passed in Tallahassee on Friday, June 1, 2018. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing/visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Tillman of Monticello. Bubba was a star high school quarterback and a retired lineman for Tri-County Electric Cooperative. Cherishing precious memories are his devoted wife, Mattie Mae Hayes; children, Andre, Maurice (Shavon), Darryl, Jacque, Tavarris and Shawn Hayes, Willie Mae (Torrance) Thomas, Tammy Everett and Laquan Everett; 15 grandchildren; 4 grandchildren; sister, Betty Chaney; brothers-in-law, Robert (Nadine), Edward and Earnest Williams and Henry Moore; sisters-in-law, Reverend Debra (George) Warner, Elouise (Louis) Dent and Daisy Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Vianna Hayes; parents, Joe Hayes and Rosa Hamm Hayes Bowen; stepfather, Steve Bowen; and siblings, Willie Pearl Chavers, Laura Hayes Huggins and Bertha Hayes Nealy.

Related