Charles Thomas Brantley, age 71, passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at his home in Sopchoppy, FL.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Monticello (446 Hatchett Road). The family will receive friends at Ebenezer Church prior to the service.

Mr. Brantley was born in Jacksonville, FL., on October 19, 1946, to Max and Annie Brantley and had been a resident of Florida all his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mae, and brother, Max.

Mr. Brantley (Charlie) served in the U.S. Army and retired from Florida Power after 37 years. He loved his family, friends and was an avid outdoorsman. Charlie also loved to travel. Alaska and the African Safari were two of his favorite places he visited. He was so determined to fulfill his dream of visiting the African Safari that he delayed his treatments to make this trip happen.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Gail; two sons, Richard Brantley and wife, Ashley, of Crawfordville, FL, and Scott Brantley and wife, Michele, of Monticello, FL; four stepchildren, Carl, Paul, Michelle, and Lindi; three grandsons, Trent, Camren, and Dakota; two nieces, Cheryl and Christina; one nephew, Carlson (Buddy).

