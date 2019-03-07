Charles Wade Shiver 1954-2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Charles W. Shiver announces his passing on March 2, 2019.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Linda Faye (2012). He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Stephanie (Randall) Bernard and Rebecca (Michael) Hobson. His siblings: Larry (Nancy) Shiver; and Patrica (Larry) Courson, as well as his grandchildren: Matthew Shiver and Kirra Bernard.

Charles married Linda Faye Vinson in March of 1981. During their marriage they had an adventure and were able to travel and see sights around the world.

Charles served and retired from the United States Navy.

After the military, he became Cinema Manager at a local theater to continue with his enjoyment of theater, movies and technology.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Lloyd in Lloyd, FL, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. Charles and Linda will be interned together at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, at a later date to be determined.

