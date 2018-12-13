Charles William Haynes

Charles William "Bill" Haynes, 82, passed away peacefully under hospice care surrounded by family on December 6, 2018.

Bill was a loving husband to his soulmate of 30 years as well as a father and father-figure to so many. He had a Master's Degree in Science Education from Florida State University and was a lifelong educator. He was also an Eagle Scout, private pilot, scuba diver, boater, sailor, fisherman, and under-water photographer, resulting in over 10,000 educational slides depicting the three dimensions of Florida, from the air, on the ground, and under water. He helped set up the Undersea Lab at Key Largo Marine Resources Development Foundation and the Marine Lab Education Program. He was a past president and an active member for 30 years of the Florida Marine Science Education Association (FMSEA); the founding and lifelong member of League of Environmental Educators (LEEF) in Florida; a beloved football coach and marine science teacher at Fort Lauderdale High School, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where he eventually retired, and so much more.

After retirement, Bill moved with his wife full-time to the Florida Keys and later to Central Florida. Bill's had a life-long love affair with Florida. Gifts and donations in his name can be made to mrdf.org.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sande Haynes; daughters, Laura and Hena; sons, Chad and Jason; sons-in-law: Ken, Byron and Dana; grandchildren: Cody, Alyssa, Jennifer and Chole; great-grandchildren: Lucas, Lilliana, Levi and Delaney Jo; his brother, John Earl Haynes, and his dog, Tippy II.

Bill was raised in Monticello, FL, where he graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1954. His father, Johnny Haynes, was a well-known football coach during the 1940s and early 1950s.

