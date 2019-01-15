Charley Milford Barclay, Sr., age 72, of Crystal River, FL., left to be with the Lord on January 10, 2019. He was born January 12, 1946 in Madison County and the son of John and Florie Mae (Lewis) Barclay.

He was an electrician by trade and worked for Florida Power, originally in Monticello, FL., and then later transferring to Crystal River in 1982, where he worked until he retired in 2000. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed backyard mechanics, building and racing cars on dirt tracks throughout many years. Mr. Barclay was an active auxiliary member of both the VFW Post 10087 and the American Legion #237.

Mr. Barclay was preceded in death by his parents and by his sons, Jesse and Jamie Barclay. Survivors include his son, Charley M. Barclay Jr. (Robin); daughter, Amanda Dick (Greg); brothers, JW Barclay (Donna) and Byrl Barclay (Betty); sisters, Johnnie Mae Silvers (Rex), Dorothy Day (John), Sandra Grantham, and Kathy Barclay; grandchildren, Charley Barclay, III, Jared Barclay, Christopher Barclay, Robert Stewart (Tara), Gregory Dick and Benjamin Dick; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Barclay, Charley Barclay IV, Jordan Barclay, Braydon Smith, Kesney Stewart, Addison Stewart and Cayden Stewart. The Service of Remembrance will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, in Monticello, on January 19, 2019 at 12 p.m.

