Cheerleaders host Dance Competition

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The cheerleaders at Jefferson Somerset hosted their 2nd Annual Dance Competition on Saturday, June 9.

Four teams competed during the dance competition: Top Notch Divas out of Gainesville, Dancing Lady Cats out of Daytona, Inspiration Dance Team out of Tallahassee and Dance Nation Balzettes out of Valdosta, GA.

As special Guest Celebrating Judges were hit tv-show Bring It's Dancing Dolls, Jenjane, Makya and Dannisha.

For the winner of the event, a Grand Champ Trophy was prepared along with a $500 cash prize.

Tallahassee's Inspiration Dance Team was the winning team at the stunning dance-filled event.

The cheerleaders express their sincere gratitude to everyone who came out and took part in the 2nd Annual Dance Competition, especially cheerleaders DJ Quale, Alexis Walker and Tamara Johnson.