Cheryl Gifford: exploring her world through art

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The act of creating and expressing ourselves through art is, at it's most humble, an essential human expression of life.

For Cheryl Gifford, art is a way for her to reach out and touch the physical of the world which surrounds her every day.

"I have always loved to draw," Gifford explains. At a young age, Gifford said she enjoyed the act of creating art and, through her art, seeing the world differently. "I just explore the world around me," Gifford adds.

A Monticello resident who has lived in Jefferson County for the last two years, Gifford and her husband, Ed, moved to the area from Ohio.

Monticello is simply the last stop in a life filled with experiencing new places; married to a former active-duty member of the military, Gifford said that her family has resided in many different locations around the United States, as well as overseas in Germany.

Eventually, Cheryl and her husband ended up living in Ohio, where the blustering winter weather became too much for them.

Due to having a son who resided in Tallahassee, the Giffords were frequently traveling down to North Florida and already knew much of the terrain in the area.

To be closer to their son, as well as to escape the "very brutal" winters of Ohio, Cheryl and Ed Gifford moved to Monticello.

As both are retired, Cheryl Gifford says she has been able to delve into her artistic passions while living in Monticello.

Gifford dabbles freely in a variety of artistic mediums, including acrylic paintings, pen and ink compilations and engravings.

The latter of which, Gifford says she constructs on metal or plastic plates; after the plates are individually inked, Gifford runs them through her personal press and often watercolors the piece to complete it.

As a graduate of the University of Akron (located in Akron, Ohio), Gifford has a Bachelor's of Fine Arts, which she received from her university. Therefore, Gifford remarked with humor upon her early foibles when it came to art, mainly, the fact that she failed kindergarten art class.

"The teacher wanted everybody to draw stick figures," Gifford explained. "But I couldn't understand why stick figures had any importance in life." And so, stubbornly, Gifford said she failed the class out of a refusal to participate in what she felt was a needless exercise.

The art class failure at such a young age seemed to have discouraged her very little, if at all, and art, Gifford says, has allowed her to see the world through a different light.

Outdoors is where Gifford finds the majority of her inspiration, be it from the rolling landscapes which are painted beneath her brush to the delicate roses that Gifford inks onto paper.

For the most part, she attempts to start many of her projects outdoors, although she admits that more often than not, she ends up finishing each individual piece in her home studio.

"While drawing a rose, you cannot possibly get it done before the rose dies," Gifford explained, concluding that to ensure that she can complete her piece with utmost realism, she frequently takes a photograph of the subject that has inspired her. That way, even if finishing her art project in a studio setting, Gifford can reference the captured image later.

"But I always try to start it outside," she adds.

Despite living in the area for the last two years, Gifford said that the only place where her art has been publicly shown is the Jefferson Arts Gallery.

It is there, at Monticello's local home for artists and creatives, that Gifford currently has several pieces placed for the public to view and see at the gallery's A Taste of the South showcase.

One such piece, a bold painting of an American Bald Eagle, reflects an intriguing detail that Gifford employs when painting with colors.

"I was taught not to paint with a direct color," said Gifford.

The majestic white and brown eagle is surrounded by a multi-toned backdrop that is a blended mix of warm, autumnal tones.

But the body and head of the eagle itself, Gifford says, was also a mix between various colors.

While studying art, she was instructed to never outright use the color she wanted to achieve, but rather blend colors together to bring forth the final product that she wanted to show.

This means an eagle-eyed appreciator of Gifford's American Bald Eagle piece will notice that the 'brown' of the eagle's body is a mix of reds, yellows, oranges and purples. Likewise, the 'white' of the eagle's head is a mix of pastel tones, yellows and grays.

Outside of art, Gifford stays busy. Once, her time was occupied with raising her sons or traveling around the United States with her military husband, as well as filling several volunteer positions. But now, Gifford says she and her husband are free to pursue a more idyllic lifestyle from their home in rural Jefferson County.

This means Gifford might spend her time painting, gardening, or cooking. Cheryl Gifford is an involved member of both Monticello’s Post 49 American Legion Auxiliary as well as the Tallahassee area Rose Society.

Together, she and her husband enjoy leisure walks alongside their canine companions through Monticello.

After many years of traveling and living around the United States (or on foreign soil), Gifford is still exploring the world through her art, but with a more personal, laid back manner of exploration than before.

To view Cheryl Gifford's art pieces as well as the many other pieces that are currently represented in the Jefferson Arts’ A Taste of the South summer show (which will be running until the end of August), art appreciators can visit the gallery at 575 W. Washington St.

The Jefferson Arts Gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. - although exclusive viewings can be arranged via appointment by calling (850) 997-3311.