Chester Bell, Sr., 58, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Viewing-visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Memorial M.B. Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Mt. Pleasant AME Church, with burial in Bradley Cemetery, in Monticello.

Bell worked on the Horseshoe Plantation in northern Leon County for the last 16 years. Treasuring his love and memory are his wife, Sherry Bivens Bell; daughter, Kimberly Graham; sons, Chester Jr. (Tiffany) and Anthony (Helen) Bell and Antuan Graham; stepson, Akelia Pleas; sisters, Ruby Jean (Larry) Borders and Melissa Washington; eight grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

