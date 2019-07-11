Children and LGBT+

Adolf Hitler, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.”

The Jefferson County, Florida, Public Library, 375 South Water Street, Monticello, Florida 32344, has printed flyers offering an opportunity to meet for “Alphabet Soup”, a gathering of LGBTQ+ and allies, third Tuesday of each month 4:30 PM.

The library also has flyers “50 LGBT+ YA Books” (LGBT = Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender; YA = Young Adult, 12 to 18 years of age) which lists the titles of 50 books, including “Girl Mans Up”, “Openly Straight”, “Two Boys Kissing”, “Boy Meets Boy”, “Grl2Grl”, “Drag Teen”, “Beast”.

The Orlando Freedom March

www.flfamily.org/event/freedom-march-orlando

Freedom March is a diverse group of Christians who have been delivered from LGBTQ lifestyles. Our purpose is to connect, bridge, and equip. We accomplish this mission through connecting fellow overcomers, reaching out to the LGBTQ community in each city, and equipping the local church. We seek to bring hope of deliverance to the LGBTQ community and point them to Christ! We are passionate speakers, pastors, parents, worshippers, activists, and students young and old from all across the USA. Freedom March is not about suppression. It’s about FREEDOM.

New Hearts Outreach Tampa Bay

www.nhotampa.org

The mission of New Hearts Outreach Tampa Bay is “Glorifying God by Connecting the Sexually & Relationally Challenged to Jesus Christ”.

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you.” Holy Bible, Exekiel 36:26

Bill Snyder