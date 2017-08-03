CHILDREN TO RECEIVE FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Kick-start your childs school year with these Back to School events

Sam's 50 Haircuts

Where did the summer go? School starts in a few days, and it's time for Jefferson County native Sam Madison, Jr.'s Madison Avenue For Kids Foundation, Inc. to offer its annual “Give Back” to the community he loves.

Sam's Foundation will provide 50 free haircuts to young men in Pre-K through high school to help them start off the new school year.

This “first-come, first-serve” event will be held Saturday, August 12 at the former Blue Heron Cafe` building, on the corners of 965 First and Lemon streets. Cuts will begin at 7 a.m. with barbers Kendrick “Wolf” Norton and Teree Dunlap.

Each recipient will also receive school supplies.

Traditionally the 29th cut recipient will be the special back-back winner, filled with additional school supplies, personal items, and treats. #29 is Sam's jersey number he wore the nine years and three years he played in the National Football League for the Miami Dolphins and Super Bowl 42 New York Giants respectively.

Norton and Dunlap will offer their own “give back” as well. After the 50th free Foundation sponsored haircut, they will be offering $3 haircuts for any young men left waiting and after the final cut of the day they will offer a “fun time” for the kids with a waterslide, hotdogs, and hamburgers.

Madison, Norton, and Dunlap's hope is to give kids one last treat before school starts. For more information contact Mary Madison, Sam's Mom, at 850-210-7090 or Kendrick at 850-251-1606.

Student field day

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you are registered for the Student Field Day at the Old Jefferson County High School Track and Field area, don’t forget the Saturday morning event, August 5, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Organizer Iesha Jackson has planned a fun day of games, along with breakfast and lunch for the occasion, and of course, the school supply giveaway.

Fun Day at St. Phillip AMEC

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church is hosting a 'Welcome-Back-to-School' fun-day event on Saturday, August 5 at the church location, 08 Phillip Road, off Highway 27, near Highway 59.

This free event will begin at 10 a.m. with yummy food, lots of school supplies that are needed for the new year, and vendors who will be available with more goodies and information about the new school year.

For more information contact the church at 850-997-4226.