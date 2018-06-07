Children’s author to hold book signing at Jefferson Library

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Faith Harkey, a back-roads traveling author of children's books who 'recharges her batteries' in Tallahassee, will be at the Jefferson County Library on Friday, June 8.

While visiting the library, Harkey will be sharing about her debut book, Genuine Sweet, a magical story about a little girl who discovers she is able to grant the wishes of those around her. Harkey will be available to talk about her adventures and discoveries as an author to those who attend. To read an excerpt from Genuine Sweet, as well as reviews, and places to purchase, visit Harkey's website at faithharkey.com/novels/genuine-sweet. The library is located at 375 S. Water St. Harkey will be at the library from 1 to 2 p.m.