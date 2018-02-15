Chili Challenge February 17

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce 9th annual Chili Challenge and Dance will be held February 19 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the old Apron Factory, 2077 South Jefferson.

For entry and prize information go to https://monticellojeffersonfl.com/chili-challenge/

All-you-can-eat chili tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12, ages 4 and under are free of charge.

This Saturday evening event will include 'The Chaotics' performing dance music from 7 to 10 p.m. Ticket cost is $15.

For more information about this event contact the Chamber at 850-997-5552 or go to info@monticellojeffersonfl.com.