Christian Concepts

She said; he said

Reports claim that evangelicals are “conflicted” over Roy Moore’s candidacy for a senate seat in Alabama amidst claims of past sexual misconduct. Morality was an issue in the last Presidential election, and news stories abound within the entertainment industry and political circles of sexual harassment and assault.

Paul exhorts all Christians, not just evangelicals, to “examine everything carefully; hold fast to that which is good; abstain from every form of evil,” 1 Thessalonians 5:21-22. So, let us examine everything carefully.

In the interest of clarity let me tell you what no genuine Christian is conflicted about. No man, of any age, should date any under-aged girl, or sexually harass or assault a woman or girl of any age. No political position, or celebrity status, or any other circumstance or situations make such actions acceptable.

What I find hypocritical are those who believe it is immoral for Roy Moore to date a fourteen year old girl, but believe that same fourteen year old girl, if pregnant, should be allowed to be victimized by the abortion industry without her parents knowledge or consent. I think that kind of moral relativism is reprehensible.

When any politician has decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him or her making investigation and prosecution virtually impossible, the motivation cannot be to see justice done. Whether or not the allegations are true they surface because of political motivation.

Their political opponents use the allegations to manipulate moral outrage hoping to gain an advantage at the polls on election day. I have come to accept the fact that politics can be, and many times are, at some level a dirty business, and it is not getting any cleaner as our culture seems to be in a free fall into an amoral abyss.

I do not know what to think about Roy Moore or those similarly accused. If they are guilty and it can be proven, I say prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. But I do not intend to have my moral outrage manipulated by those who believe it is acceptable to street hustle infant body parts.

Christians are not conflicted about what is morally right and what is morally wrong from a biblical perspective, though society may be, but we may be confused as to what actually happened in the case of Roy Moore and others accused like him.

Roy Moore’s situation seems to be a case of she said, he said. Her claims seem credible and his denials are not convincing, yet neither is accompanied by an ability to prove either claim true or false. The only thing I can say right now is, I am glad I do not live in Alabama.

