Christmas baskets at Ronald McDonald House

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Florida Farm Bureau Women from District Two met in November at the Ronald McDonald House in Tallahassee to make Christmas Baskets for the residents there.

Every county was asked to bring a different item to put in the baskets. The ladies from Jefferson were asked to donate gum and chapstick. Women's Chairperson Sarah Fulford attended from the event from Jefferson County.

About nine ladies came together for this time of fun and sharing. 25 baskets were made for the residents.