Christmas calendar of events

Debbie Snapp
ECB Publishing, Inc.
Several local churches, schools, businesses and groups have scheduled their Christmas musical programs and plays during December.
December 7
Christ Episcopal Church (425 N. Cherry St.) will hold a Christmas Movie and Cookie Decorating Party on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner. Father Steve Passah will provide a devotional at 6:45 p.m., and A Christmas Story will play at 7 p.m.
December 8
Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its Family Christmas Party at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
December 11
Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its TeamKids Christmas Party at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and its Youth Christmas Party at 6 p.m.
December 11
Central Baptist Church, (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Youth Ministry Cake Auction fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
December 12
Aucilla Christian Academy (7803 Aucilla Hwy.) will hold its fifth grade Christmas Musical at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Call (850) 997-3597 or go to aucilla.org for more information.
December 15
Capital Heights Baptist Church (7150 Apalachee Pkwy., in Tallahassee) will hold its Christmas Program "Inn To My Heart" at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
December 15
Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Adult Christmas Musical at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner will be served after the program.
December 15
Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its Christmas Choir Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
December 15
First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will hold its Christmas Cantata at 11 a.m. on Sunday, featuring special music from its Chancel Choir and four string quartet from Florida State University.
December 18
First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will hold a Christmas service of hope and remembrance” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Light refreshments will be served.
December 19
Aucilla Christian Academy (7803 Aucilla Hwy.) will hold its Elementary Christmas Program at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call (850) 997- 3597 or go to aucilla.org for more information.
December 20
First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will host their Capital Bells Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday. There is no charge to attend.
December 21
Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Children's Christmas Party on Saturday, with Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m.
December 22
Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Children's Musical at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with refreshments after the program.
December 24
Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
December 24
Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
December 24
First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday; a 7 p.m. service will include Communion.