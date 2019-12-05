Christmas calendar of events

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Several local churches, schools, businesses and groups have scheduled their Christmas musical programs and plays during December.

December 7

Christ Episcopal Church (425 N. Cherry St.) will hold a Christmas Movie and Cookie Decorating Party on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner. Father Steve Passah will provide a devotional at 6:45 p.m., and A Christmas Story will play at 7 p.m.

December 8

Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its Family Christmas Party at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

December 11

Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its TeamKids Christmas Party at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and its Youth Christmas Party at 6 p.m.

December 11

Central Baptist Church, (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Youth Ministry Cake Auction fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

December 12

Aucilla Christian Academy (7803 Aucilla Hwy.) will hold its fifth grade Christmas Musical at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Call (850) 997-3597 or go to aucilla.org for more information.

December 15

Capital Heights Baptist Church (7150 Apalachee Pkwy., in Tallahassee) will hold its Christmas Program "Inn To My Heart" at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

December 15

Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Adult Christmas Musical at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner will be served after the program.

December 15

Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its Christmas Choir Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

December 15

First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will hold its Christmas Cantata at 11 a.m. on Sunday, featuring special music from its Chancel Choir and four string quartet from Florida State University.

December 18

First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will hold a Christmas service of hope and remembrance” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Light refreshments will be served.

December 19

Aucilla Christian Academy (7803 Aucilla Hwy.) will hold its Elementary Christmas Program at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call (850) 997- 3597 or go to aucilla.org for more information.

December 20

First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will host their Capital Bells Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday. There is no charge to attend.

December 21

Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Children's Christmas Party on Saturday, with Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m.

December 22

Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Children's Musical at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with refreshments after the program.

December 24

Central Baptist Church (625 Tindell Rd.) will hold its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

December 24

Elizabeth Baptist Church (4124 Bassett Dairy Rd.) will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

December 24

First United Methodist Church (325 W. Walnut St.) will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday; a 7 p.m. service will include Communion.