Christmas is coming to town

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it, is MainStreet Monticello's annual Christmas event that is expected to light up and bring the holiday spirit to town.

This year, the festivities will be merry and bright as MainStreet puts on their annual Light Parade, hosts Santa Claus, keeps shoppers busy with the vendor village and officially lights the Christmas tree that will brighten Dogwood Street.

The event will be offering up several vendor spots for local and visiting business owners who are interested in setting up booths and selling their wares during this holiday event.

The Monticello MainStreet Christmas festivities will be held on Friday, December 6, from 5-8:30 p.m., and vendor set up will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

There will be 12 spaces provided for arts and crafts vendors to display and sell handmade items, farm fresh products and more. These booths will cost $30 each; electricity hook-ups can be provided upon inquiry.

There will also be six booth spots set aside for non profit and civic organizations.

These booths are available at no charge, but will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Civic and nonprofits will be able to sell food, drinks and crafts from their booths.

For all vendors, no tents are allowed in booth spots.

On Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m., Monticello will be visited by a parade of lights as the Main Street Monticello's Christmas Parade rolls down the street.

This will be the second time that MainStreet Monticello has hosted the Light Parade, and members of the community, civic organizations and businesses are invited to join in and make this second annual parade a glittering success!

This parade will be a little different than other parades, as no vehicles (aside from golf carts, which are permitted), will be allowed in the parade; however, strollers, wagons, marching bands and carolers are greatly encouraged.

Whether walking or riding in this year's parade, Main Street Monticello requests that everyone dress up in Christmas colors, decorate their golf cart with Christmas lights, bring jingle bells, wear glow bracelets/necklaces or any other bright, festive lights for the parade.

Parade line-up will begin at 5 p.m., and all participants must be in place no later than 5:30 p.m.; line up will be held near the Jefferson County Offices, at 500 W. Walnut St.

At 6 p.m., the parade procession will travel east on Walnut Street, cross over Hwy 19, turn left on Cherry Street, then turn right on Dogwood Street, where it will end just as it passes The First bank.

Golf Cart and live music parade entries will be $10. Individual “jingle walkers” will be $5, with families and civic or school groups being $10. Bicycles will also have a $5 entry.

All entries must be Christmas themed and be decorated with Christmas lights or glowing lights.

Main Street Monticello also requests that no Santas walk in the parade, as there is already a special Santa Clause surprise planned for the end of the parade; in addition, MainStreet asks that only lighted bracelets or necklaces and candy be distributed – the treats must be passed out by hand by walkers, not thrown.

Interested in being a vendor or participating in the parade? Need the complete list of parade and vendor rules? Looking for applications? Visit the MainStreet Monticello Christmas Facebook page at “Christmas in Monticello” or contact MainStreet Director Amy McDaniels at MainStreetofMonticello@gmail.com. Parade and vendor Applications must be turned in no later than Friday, Nov. 29.