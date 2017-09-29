Chrysler issues recall on Dodge Ram Trucks

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Nearly half a million Dodge heavy duty pick-up trucks are under recall notice for a faulty water pump that could pose a potential fire hazard.

A Sept. 19 press release from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) puts the number at 443,712 affected vehicles, with another possible 46,000 vehicles sold in Canada, and an additional 4,550 sold in other markets.

In the U.S., the affected models are heavy-duty and medium-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, along with the 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks, with model manufacture years between 2013 and 2017. It is limited to vehicles with 6.7 liter engines.

The water pump has a faulty bearing that can overheat when exposed to certain conditions, resulting in compromised water pump function and posing a fire hazard in the engine compartment. While there have been reports of customer complaints, the company says it is unaware of any reports of accidents or injury due to the defect, and this particular pump is no longer installed in newer models.

If the water pump function in an affected vehicle becomes compromised, it will activate a warning light on the dashboard; customers are urged to consult their dealers whenever they notice the warning light.

Meanwhile, customers who own an affected vehicle will be notified when replace/repair service for the faulty pump becomes available.

For more information about the recall, contact the FCA US Recall Information Center at 1-800-853-1403.