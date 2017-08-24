Church News Notes

August 27

Junious Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 137th Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday with guest church Mt. Pleasant Ministries of Capps and its pastor Rev. Charles Smith in charge of the program. All are invited to attend. Rev. Ben Ransom, pastor.

August 27

Mt. Ararat AME Church will celebrate its annual 'Pastors Appreciation' with a special program for Rev. Raynetta Panley on Sunday with the special start time of 8 a.m. Come help celebrate, with a hearty breakfast to follow. For more information call 850-980-2726.

August 27

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in the Dills Community will celebrate its Pastor's Anniversary at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with Pastor Bartholomew Hollis, of Perry, and Trinity House of Praise in charge of the service. Dinner will be served. Contact Deacon George King at 850-509-4935 for more information. Rev. Willie Webster. Pastor.

August 28

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

August 28

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

August 29

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

August 30

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

August 31

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

September 2

Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Missionary Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday with Evangelist Miner Brookins as guest speaker. For more information contact Rev. Joretha Sloan at 850-997-2705. Rev. J.B. Duval, pastor.

September 6, 20

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

September 7

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come, and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567.

