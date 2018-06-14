June Church News Notes

June 18

AA meetings at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For information call (850) 251-0278. Father Jim May, church pastor.

June 20

First Presbyterian Church hosts EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at (850) 997-2252 or eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, church pastor.

June 22, 23

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at (850) 997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at (850) 997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, NBAMEC pastor

June 25

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization extending a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Questions and comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at (850) 386-2778 or www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at (850) 997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, church pastor.

June 29

Christ Episcopal Church Food Share distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. on the last Friday at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, church pastor.

