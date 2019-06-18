Circuit Court felony docket, June

Blue, Ronald, 66, has a court hearing for violation of probation, on which he was placed for an incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2017. After hearing argument from the state and the defense, the judge reinstates Blue's probation, with a modification. The modification is a condition that Blue must undergo a drug addiction evaluation and participate in a substance abuse treatment program.

Bowman, Shad Robert, 37, enters a plea of no contest in three cases that include charges of battery, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. The judge adjudicates Bowman guilty on all counts and sentences him to 24 months with the Department of Corrections, with 257 days credited for time served in jail.

Frederick, Steven Jermain, 39, charged with capital first-degree murder for the death of a fellow inmate at the Jefferson Correctional Institution in 2015. After hearing arguments from the defense about the difficulties it was encountering in preparing a defense for Frederick and its inability to meet the scheduled July 22 trial day, the court rescheduled the trial for December.

Odom, Kelvontae, 29, enters a plea of no contest to lesser included charge of trespassing, a misdemeanor. The original charge was burglary of an occupied dwelling, a second-degree felony. Odom initially refused the state's offer of the lesser included charge, even after the judge warned him that if he went to trial and was found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison. Odom subsequently returned before the judge and said that he had changed his mind and would accept the state's offer. The judge adjudicated him guilty and imposed on him three fines of $50 each plus the court cost.

Rawson, Martin Allen, 59, charged with felony battery with great bodily harm. The defense presented the court with an professional evaluation indicating the defendant's competency. Based on the evaluation, the court granted Rawson a pretrial release with several conditions, including that he not posses firearm or weapons, refrain from drugs and alcohol use, submit to weekly urinalysis, and take his medication. The case was reset for management in July.

Riggins, Andre Jermaine, 37, enters plea of no contest to racketeering. The judge adjudicates him guilty and sentences him to 10 years of probation with 459 days credited for time served in jail plus the condition that he must testify truthfully if called upon to do so. His probation was to run concurrent with the one in Madison County. The judge warns that if he violates the probation, he could face up to 30 years with the Department of Corrections.

Ramos, Fernando, 24, charged with two counts of battery on a law-enforcement officer. The defense submits a professional evaluation finding him incompetent to proceed on his case. The court accepts the evaluation and refers Ramos to a hospital for treatment to be stabilized. He is taken into custody in the courtroom for transfer to the jail and the hospital afterwards.

The remainder of cases on the docket were reset for case management in July or August.Circuit Court felony docket, June