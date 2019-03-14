Circuit Court felony docket, March

Compiled by Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Anderson, Gerald R., 40, charged with attempted burglary of a structure, petit theft, trespassing after warning and violation of probation. Entered a plea of no contest in all four cases. The judge adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to three years of probation, with the warning that if he violated probation he could face up to six years in prison. The judge added the conditions he must complete an inpatient treatment program, abstain from use of illegal drugs and take his prescribed medication. He was credited with the 260 days served in the county jail.

Atkins, Jodie Lee, 26, charged with burglary of a dwelling armed with a firearm, two counts of grand theft firearm and petit theft. Entered a plea of no contest to lesser included charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft. The state dropped the other charges of grand theft firearm and petit theft. The judge adjudicated Atkins guilty and sentenced her to a year of community control, to be followed by three years of regular probation. The judge warned that if Atkins violated her probation, she could face up to 20 years in prison. She was credited with the 10 months served in jail.

Atkinson, James Jacob, 36, charged with criminal mischief of more than $200, less than $1,000, and felony battery (great bodily harm). Entered plea of no contest to the two charges. The judge adjudicated Atkinson guilty and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison, with 198 days credited for time served in jail. The judge said he must also pay restitution in the amount of $1,325 to the motel, and the state reserved the right to seek restitution for medical expenses for the broken arm that the victim suffered.

Bowman, Matthew Sean, 40, charged with grand theft and felony theft. Entered a plea of no contest. The judge adjudicated Bowman guilty and sentenced him to one year and one day in prison, with credit for 93 days served in the county jail.

Bryant, Carilon Genese, 53, charged with grand theft, uttering, forgery and allowing an unauthorized person to drive. Entered a plea of no contest to all charges. The judge adjudicated Bryant guilty and sentenced her to 36 months of probation and 50 hours of community service, with a warning that if she violated probation, she could face up to 20 years in prison. The judge made it a requirement that Bryant complete her GED. The court reserved the right to seek restitution.

Coates, Antwain D., 34, charged with first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Entered a plea of no contest to the lesser included charge of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of three years. The judge adjudicated Coates guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of probation. The judge made the three-year mandatory sentence concurrent with the 10-year sentence and credited him with 1,042 days served in jail. The judge warned that if he violated probation, he could face up to 30 years in prison. The state reserved the right to seek restitution for the victim's funeral expenses.

Cooper, Kody Edward, 24, charged with possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Entered a plea of no contest to all charges. The judge adjudicated Cooper guilty and sentenced him to 133 days in the county jail, with 133 days credit for time served.

Kent, Nathan, 44, charged with burglary of a conveyance while armed, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft firearm. Kent requested a Nelson hearing, which is required when a defendant alleges his court-appointed counsel is ineffective. The judge denied the request, pending Kent's conference with his newly appointed attorney.

McElveen, Kyle Anthony, 21, charged with carrying a concealed firearm and trespassing on property. Entered a plea of no contest to trespassing and the state dropped the carrying concealed weapon charge. The judge withheld adjudication. She imposed three months of county probation and 15 hours of community service. She is also made it a condition that he have no contact with Goose Pasture or the Aucilla Wildlife Management Area. The judge warned that if he violated probation, the withheld adjudication would be revoked and he would be sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Newkirk, Raytorrie D., 40, charged with trafficking in controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of prescription drug without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He entered a plea of no contest to lesser included charge of possession of controlled substance, possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The judge adjudicated Newkirk guilty on all counts and sentenced him to two years of drug offender probation, with a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, random urinalysis, and completion of a treatment program. The judge told him if he violated probation he could face up to 15 years in prison. Newkirk was credited with 200 days served in the county jail.

Parramore, Evelyn Marie, 26, charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender) and resisting officer without violence. Entered plea of no contest. The judge withheld adjudication and sentenced her to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service. She warned Parramore that if she violated probation, the withheld adjudication would be revoked and she could get up to five years in prison.

Pettway, Paul, 30, charged with violation of probation stemming from conspiracy to commit arson, sale of controlled substance and possession of cocaine from 2014. Pettway admitted to the violation. The judge adjudicated him guilty and reinstated and modified the probation, extending it another two years. The judge warned Pettway that if he violated the probation, he could face up to 35 years in prison.

Rohman, Sarah Patricia, 54, charged with violation of probation stemming from charges of possession of controlled substance and DUI. Rohman admitted to the violation. The judge adjudicated her guilty and reinstated and modified the probation to include participation in a outpatient treatment program. She was credited with 47 days served.

Romero, Jennifer Lynn, 41, charged with trafficking in controlled substance, possession of contraband at state correctional institution, possession of controlled substance, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Entered plea of no contest. The judge adjudicated her guilty on all counts and sentenced her to three years in prison, to be followed by two years of probation. She was credited with 213 days served.

Salters Jr., Kelvin Carl, 32, charged with driving while license suspended or revoked. Entered plea of no contest. The judge withheld adjudication and placed him on one year of probation plus 25 hours of community service. The judge warned that if Salters violated his probation, the withheld adjudication would be revoked and he could face up to five years in prison.

Watson, Antoine, 40, charged with felony battery. Entered plea of no contest. The judge adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to 36 months of probation. She further imposed the condition that he must complete a battery intervention program and have only peaceful contact with the victim. The judge warned that if he violated the probation, he could face up to five years in prison.

Woody, Kathy Laquana Tyana, 40, charged with violation of probation stemming from three cases that involved allowing an unauthorized person to drive and two counts of driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Woody admitted to the violation. The judge adjudicated her guilty, revoked and terminated the probation and sentenced her to 15 days in the county jail, to be served on weekends. She was credited with four days served.

Wyche, Antonio, 32, charged with violation of probation stemming from a charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell. Wyche admitted to the violation. The judge adjudicated him guilty, revoked and terminated the probation, and sentenced him to 180 days in the county jail, with credit for 79 days served.