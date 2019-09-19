Circuit Court, felony docket, September 2019

Compiled by Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Bennett, Terri Theres, 36, entered a plea of no contest in two separate cases involving charges that included grand theft over $20,000; possession of contraband at a detention facility; burglary of a structure; trespassing on a property; and resisting arrest without violence. The judge withheld adjudication on certain of the charges and adjudicated Bennet guilty on others. The judge sentenced Bennet to three years of probation with special conditions, including that she undergo drug counseling, have no contact with a certain person, and be subject to random urinalysis. Bennett was credited with 35 days served in jail. The judge warned that if Bennett violated probation, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Cooper, Rebekka, 25, charged with aggravated child abuse by great bodily harm and child neglect. Cooper is out on a $35,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS monitor. The defense argued for the removal of the GPS monitor, saying that Cooper was not a flight risk and the child was no longer in her custody. But the state argued the GPS monitoring was warranted, given that Cooper had been a fugitive in the past. The state also argued that even though the child was no longer in Cooper's custody, the egregious injures that the child had suffered warranted the imposed measures. The judge agreed with the state and denied the request to remove the GPS monitoring.

Crumity, Shanterria Shanise, 31, entered a plea of no contest to the lesser included charge of having no valid driver's license. The original charge was driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual offender. The judge adjudicated Crumity guilty and imposed a monetary fine.

Geathers Jr., Robert Earl, 42, entered a plea of no contest to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. The judge adjudicated Geathers guilty and sentenced him to 15 months in prison and credited him with two days served in jail. As part of the deal, the state waived the minimum three years mandatory sentence.

Hagan, Mary L., 31, entered a plea of no contest to battery on a law-enforcement officer. The judge adjudicated Hagan guilty and sentenced her to three years of probation with several conditions, including no alcohol use, that Hagan undergo a substance evaluation and treatment if warranted, and that she submit to random urinalysis tests. The judge warned that if Hagan violated the probation, she could face up to five years in prison.

Lofton, Brianna Audriell, 24, entered a plea of no contest to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The judge withheld adjudication and sentenced Lofton to three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $500 restitution. Lofton was also to take anger management counseling and abstain from alcohol. The judge warned that if Lofton violated her probation, she could face up to 15 years in prison and be adjudicated guilty.

Maxwell, Herbert, 44, entered a plea of no contest to possession of a controlled substance. The judge adjudicated Maxwell guilty and sentenced him to 36 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and random urinalysis.

Ross, Johnny Bernard, 36, entered a plea of no contest to the lesser included charge of driving without a license. The original charge was driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual offender. The judge adjudicated Ross guilty, sentenced him to six months of county probation, warned him not to drive again without a license, and imposed a monetary penalty. The judge warned that if Ross violated the probation, he would serve 11 months and 29 days in the county jail.

Wade, Ladeja Rashawn, 23, entered a plea of no contest in three cases that included charges of unlawful compensation, battery and public affray. The judge adjudicated Wade guilty on the battery and public affray charges and withheld adjudication on the unlawful compensation and official misconduct charges. The judge sentenced Wade to 24 months probation, 200 hours of community service and ordered that Wade surrender her law enforcement credential on the unlawful compensation and official misconduct charges. The judge sentenced Wade to 30 days in jail and credited her with one day served on each the battery and public affray charges.

White, Isaac Caleb, 31, charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. The defense asked that White be allowed to move back into his former home, as maintaining two residences was proving a financial hardship, and that he be allowed to have supervised contact with his children. The defense assured the court that White would not have direct supervision of the children at any time. What had happened with the drowned child was a tragedy, not a crime, the defense maintained.

The state argued against allowing White to return to his former home or have contact with the children, other than under the supervision of personnel from the Department of Family and Children's Services. The state argued that the deceased child had drowned in a pool while under White's supposed supervision and it had been a while before the latter had even realized that the child was missing. Nor had that been the only time that a child had gone missing, the state said.

The judge took the two sides' arguments under advisement and promised to render a decision in the near future.