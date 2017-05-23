Citizen initiative to replace park concession

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Paul Henry, a longtime critic of government spending and many taxpayer-funded programs, wants to show that private citizen initiatives can better accomplish projects and serve as a model for future endeavors.

Henry has taken on the task of replacing the concession stand at the Jefferson County Recreation Park using private donations.

Henry recently did a presentation before the Jefferson County Commission listing the reasons why the concession stand needed to be replaced.

These reasons include that the existing building’s foundation is below grade, the windows are broken or lack glass, and the two bathrooms are cramped, outmoded and non-ADA compliant.

The block building, he said, is about 500 sq. feet in area and isn’t even listed on the property appraiser’s records. Although it appears to predate the park’s oldest structure, which was built about 1978, he said.

Henry calculates that the lump sum cost to replace the building with one that is 50 percent larger is between $54,000 and $84,000, with a median cost of about $64,000.

Repairing the building is not really an option, Henry said.

“It’s similar to pouring good money into a rusted-out car or rebuilding a city below sea level,” he said. Henry said a new facility is needed.

“We have two choices,” he said, “government funding or private funding.”

Not surprisingly, Henry doesn’t see government funding as a viable option. His reasons: not enough money in the county budget without displacing other projects, long lines at the state level with funds prioritized for road or bridges in addition to red tape and restrictions, and no point approaching the federal government.

Which would only result in “waiting twice as long and paying twice as much,” he said of the last option.

The solution, as Henry sees it, is private funding, which in his view translates into “putting the round peg in the round hole.”

“Florida has 10 pro sports teams between football, baseball, hockey and soccer,” Henry said. “There are 15 baseball teams that use the state for spring training. It’s a matter of getting the attention of the right person in the team.”

In other words, get a team or player to contribute the money for the concession in exchange for advertisement or publicity.

“According to a 2012 Tampa Bay Times report, Florida taxpayers have given over $271 million to pro sports teams for stadiums,” Henry said. “Fox Sports in May 2016 estimated that over $7 billion has been spent by U.S. taxpayer for this over the past 20 years. It’s reasonable to ask for a little something in return. An attractive recreation park has benefits for teams. Future pro players may come from Monticello, and there are naming options.”

Henry said that in speaking with County Coordinator Parrish Barwick, the latter had informed him that teams could make direct donations to the county’s park and recreation program and the money would be routed to the specific project. The donation, what’s more, would qualify as a charitable contribution for IRS purposes, Henry said.

Bottom line: “The team or teams would make their donations to the county and receive great publicity and a tax write-off,” Henry said.

The upsides to his proposal as Henry enumerated them: The park would get a replacement stand; the taxpayers would be spared a $54,000 to $84,000 expenditure; less red tape and regulation; more traffic at the park; and kids would be more involved in sports and the outdoors “with real people rather than smartphones, tablets and ‘virtual’ people.”

Henry conceded that the timeframe for accomplishment the project was still an unknown, as his proposal was breaking new ground. But once done, it would make it faster and easier the next time.”

“I’m about efficiency in government,” Henry said, adding that he was trying to establish contacts with some of the better-known teams in the state.

Commissioners were receptive to his idea and encouraged him to pursue it. They suggested that he might want to contact a couple of sports figures who had state and national reputations plus local ties. They further suggested that he approached local businesses that might be willing to advertise in the park, as had been the practice in the past.

Related