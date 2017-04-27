Citizen’s due diligence saves the day

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Officials have now created a permit process for use of county rights-of-way to avoid a repeat of a recent incident that, absent a citizen’s due diligence, could well have proven a fiasco.

That citizen, Nicki Little, refused to accept local officials’ representations that a cellular structure going up in front of her property was outside their control or be cowed by the company’s actions.

Indeed, at one point, when Little was unable to convince a truck driver not to unload a heavy piece of equipment intended for the installation of the tower, she got in her car and parked it right on the intended drop-off spot.

Little says the man delivering the equipment told her he had his job to do and proceeded to begin lowering

the piece of equipment, bringing it to within a foot of her car at one point. The man, Little says, warned that if the equipment slipped and landed on the car, it would crush both it and her. Still, she refused to budge. If it came to the equipment landing on her vehicle, she would abandon the car, Little says she told the man. But his company had better then be ready to purchase her a new car, she also told him.

Confronted by such determination or obstinacy, the man apparently tossed his hands up in the air and called his boss, who wisely told him to desist from trying to unload the piece of equipment.

All the while, Little continued to contact county staff and even the media, trying to bring attention to the tower and stop its installation. County officials, however, were either confused as to the nature of the project or under the impression that it was going up on state right-of-way and so was out the county’s control. Even though Little argued that Waukeenah Highway had been a county right-of-way for as long she could remember.

She says it was frustrating to her that she had had underground utilities installed on her property so that she wouldn’t have to look at utility poles, and here they were preparing to put up a 75 to 125-foot tall structure right outside her property.

The company, moreover, was supposed to notify adjacent landowners of the installation, which it had failed to do, she says. And it had also began putting up the structure 10 days after the notice appeared in the newspaper, instead of the required 35 days that it was supposed to wait, she says.

Little says she finally got results when she contacted her county representative, Commissioner Stephen Walker. That’s when county staff responded and the installation was brought to halt, she says.

By then, of course, the company had already bore a 20 to 25-foot deep hole on the county right-of-way and installed a metal anchor with a concrete base in preparation for the installation of the cellular tower, she says.

County Coordinator Parrish Barwick tells the rest of the story, as he related it to the Jefferson County Commission on Thursday evening, April 6. It was Barwick, in fact, who issued the permit for what he thought was to be the installation of a utility pole.

As Barwick told it, the Road Department, where the company came seeking a permit for the installation, typically deals with utility companies and the installation of poles or underground utilities on county rights-of-way. Barwick either assumed that the company planned to install a utility pole or misunderstood the company’s true intention.

Planning Official Bill Tellefsen also for some reason didn’t pick up on the true nature of what the company was intending to do and was under the impression that the structure was going on state right-of-way. Therefore, the company was never referred to the Planning Commission for a review and approval of the application. Call it a comedy of errors, of sorts.

“The difficulty was that they (company) didn’t tell us the true nature of the facility,” is the way that Planning Attorney Scott Shirley explained the snafu. “It was represented as a utility pole.”

Whatever the cause -- whether misunderstanding, miscommunication or possible misrepresentation by the company as Shirley suggested, the result was a near fiasco.

Fortunately, county officials finally responded in the nick of time, as the company had already bored a hole on the county right-of-way and was ready to install the cellular tower.

“We were able to stop the facility from going up on public right-of-way,” Barwick told commissioner. But not before he had exchanged some strong words with the company’s representatives and threatened to involve law-enforcement if need be, he said.

Puzzling still to Barwick was why the company had decided to go ahead with the installation of the tower at the particular site after supposedly having given assurance to the landowner that the structure would be installed elsewhere.

“This company hasn’t been upfront with its information,” Barwick said. “The citizen didn’t want it in front of her house. They said it wouldn’t be put in front of her house. And then a week later, they put it right in front of her house. We stopped them from putting the thing up, but how it got there I still don’t know.”

In any case, Barwick said, he had lost confidence in the company doing what it said it would do. Which was why, he said, he had parked a surplus truck over the hole, to make sure the company didn’t return and install the tower when no one was around.

“I don’t trust this company anymore,” Barwick said. “It’s disturbing.”

Since, he said, his office had created an application form for the placement of utilities on county rights-of-way to ensure that a similar situation didn’t repeat. Among other things, he said, the application asks for a specific description of the project and the location where it’s going to be installed, if it’s on county right-of-way.