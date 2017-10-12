Our City and County Elected Officials are on a drunken bender

Dear City and County Elected Officials:

You have fallen off the wagon and are on a drunken bender. You are surrounded by friends and neighbors who value your public service and I am chief among them. I have never written a letter to the Editor before, but what I have observed over the last few months deserves an intervention.

Over the last few months the County Commission and City Council have increased nearly every tax in which they have control. The following taxes have been increased:

• The City has raised the 2017 millage rate to 7 mills, which represents a 1.4% increase in the millage rate over last year and a 17% increase over the millage rate just 3 years ago in 2014.

• The County has raised the 2017 millage rate to 8 mills, which represents a 3.6% increase in the millage rate over last year.

• The County has raised the 2017 single family dwelling fire assessment to $113.40, which represents a 12% increase in this tax.

• The County has raised the bed tax from 2% to 3%.

• The County has increased the gas tax by 5 cents per gallon.

Varied justifications have been voiced for these tax increases. The weakest of all being that property owners will only see a small increase in taxes and gas prices will remain the same because station owners will reduce their profit margins to account for the 5 cent gas tax. I think these justifications are naive and only an attempt to put lipstick on a pig. The cumulative tax increase is not small and gas prices will not remain the same. All residents will feel the impact of these taxing decisions in their pocketbooks. These tax increases will continue to foster the fact that Jefferson County is an expensive place to live.

According to a recent Monticello News article, one elected official in review of a recent proposal commented that “we are just feeding the animal.” While I did not completely agree with the context of the comment, the comment was well taken. Are we not just increasing taxes to feed the animal? I am sure there are justifications for tax increases at times, but such decisions should be in a financially conservative manner and made only as a last resort. My concern and the reason an intervention is necessary is because your decision to increase ALL taxes in the same year does not reflect such a sober approach and is over the top drunkenness.

Please reflect on your taxing decisions, return to sobriety, and refrain in future years from sticking it to the little guy.

Sincerely,

Floyd Faglie