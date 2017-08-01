City Hall to get facelift

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello’s City Hall is set to get a small makeover, thanks to a historic preservation grant from the Florida Department of State (FDOS).

The $50,000 grant, which requires no matching funds and which the Monticello City Council recently accepted, is slated to go for improvements of the 108-year-old building.

City Clerk Emily Anderson, who was instrumental in getting the funding, told the council on Tuesday evening, July 11, that the money would primarily go for the restoration of the windows and soffits, and also for some painting and woodwork replacement.

“The windows are the priority,” Anderson said, noting that some of the wood on the frames has rotted and rainwater infiltration is a problem.

The two-story wood frame City Hall building is not only historic in its own right, but it is also located in the city’s historic district.

Constructed in 1909 and modified in 1922, the colonial revival-style building, known as the Old Glenn Miller House, served as a private residence until 1974. Florida Power and Light Company then occupied it until 1982. And the building became the seat of city government in 1983.

The Monticello City Hall funding is one of four preservation grants that the FDOS awarded this community for the current fiscal year, which started on Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

The other three grants were as follows: $40,912 to the Jefferson Research Institute to identify the source of Florida river artifacts; $50,000 to Monticello Main Street for phase one of a historic property survey; and $50,000 to the Monticello Opera House for its continuing preservation project.

All told, the FDOS funded 71 projects across the state in fiscal year 2017-2018, totaling $2,687,190.