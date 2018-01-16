City offers free trees

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

To celebrate National Arbor Day and to offer thanks to residents for helping Monticello to celebrate 30 years as a nationally-recognized 'Tree City', the City of Monticello is giving away 40 trees. The free trees will be given away on a first-come first-serve basis. One tree for each residence will be allowed and planting instructions will be provided.

City residents will be given just one tree per residence on Friday, January 19, at City Hall, located on South Mulberry Street. The flowering trees will be of a few varieties.

The 9 a.m. program will begin with the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation before the tree giveaway. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.