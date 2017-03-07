City, school district resolve dispute amicably

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The City of Monticello and the Jefferson County School District have amicably resolved a minor dispute involving a water meter at Jefferson County Middle High School (JCMHS).

The unit, it came to light recently, was reading gallons of water usage instead of cubic feet as it was supposed to do. The error, moreover, dated from the school’s construction. Meaning that the city had been over-billing the school district for years.

School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu suggested the solution, saying the city should reimburse the district $25,000 and not bill it again until 2018.

Which recommendation the city council discussed at its February meeting and accepted, thereafter instructing City Manager Steve Wingate to convey the information to the district.

Wingate said on Monday that the city plans to install a new meter at the school as soon as possible.