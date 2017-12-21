Clara Lee Hagan, 70, of Monticello, Florida transitioned her earthly life on Friday, December 15, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. A native of Jefferson County, she was a former childcare provider at Little Angels In Training, LLC.

Clara was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. The service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 23, 2017 at the old Jefferson County High School Auditorium, with burial at Sneed Cemetery in Monticello, Florida. Hagan Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Public viewing will be from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2017 at Hagan Funeral Service.

She is survived by her father: Steve Sneed of Tampa, FL, two loving children: Donna Hagan and Tony (Lakayshia) Jackson Sr. of Monticello, FL. , two granddaughters: Nacarra (Derrick) Ghee of Tallahassee, FL, and Iesha Jackson of Jacksonville, FL, four grandsons: Tony Jr., Tarlon, Te’arrius, and Tavon Jackson all of Monticello, FL, four great-grandchildren: Jiyah, De’rrion, and D’Yarri Ghee of Tallahassee, FL and Xavier Jackson of Monticello, FL, two sisters: Betty Hagan and Lonnie Andrews of Monticello, FL, one brother: James (Katherine) Hagan of Gordon, GA, and devoted nieces: Valissa King of Tallahassee, FL and Deborah Hicks of Monticello, FL. Clara is preceded in death by her mother: Josephine Hagan-Moore.

Related