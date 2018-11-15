Mrs. Clara Mae Hawkins, 90, passed on Sunday, November 11, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Tillman of Monticello 850-997-5553.
A native of Lamont, she had been a foster mother for more than 100 children over a 40-year span.
Survivors include her daughters, Alice (Minister Calvin) Wallace, Rosa (Thomas) Allen, Geraldine (Arthur Jr.) Ingram, Emma and Earlene Hawkins; sons, Cornelius (Mozell), Gregory and James Lee Hawkins; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
