Class 1A football playoff field announced

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced the 16 teams that will be vying for the coveted State Championship trophy. The FHSAA announced earlier this year the playoff teams would be determined by a point system that awarded points, not only on the basis of wins and losses, but on the strength of the team's schedule as well. All teams were placed in one of four regions and the teams with the four highest point averages in each region were selected to make up the 16-team tournament. The teams and seedings are:

Region 1

1. Baker County

2. Holmes County

3. Chipley

4. Jay

Region 2

1. Blountstown

2. Cottondale

3. Port St. Joe

4. Jefferson Somerset

Region 3

1. Madison County

2. Dixie County

3. Lafayette

4. Union County

Region 4

1. Pahokee

2. Wildwood

3. Frostproof

4. Williston

In the first round, which begins Friday, Nov. 10, the number one seed teams will play the number four seed teams in their regions and the number two seed teams will play the number three seeds. Throughout the playoffs, the higher seeded team will be the host team. The final, championship game will be played at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando.

