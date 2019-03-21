Clay Fulford is Young Peanut Farmer of the Year

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, Jefferson County's Clay Fulford was recognized by Farm Credit of Northwest Florida (NWFL) and the Florida Peanut Producer’s Association at the association's annual meeting.

With many years in the agricultural industry and a fourth-generation heritage as a farmer on the same plot of land that his parents and grandparents have worked, Fulford was recognized as an “impressive producer” at the annual meeting.

The Fulford family farm covers an expanse of approximately 1,200 acres,

and around 400 of those acres are dedicated to the growth and production of peanuts.

Another 800 acres grows and produces cotton.

Throughout the years, Clay Fulford has actively farmed and produced a variety of crops ranging from soybeans, corn, cotton and peanuts within his family's farming operation.

Fulford also serves as an advocate for agriculture and farmers by serving as a district representative for the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Rancher group.

“Clay is a great farmer that I have gotten to know over the years and I know he loves farming and is passionate about it,” said Farm Credit of NWFL's Casey Gunnels.

As a full time farmer, an industry advocate and representative, Fulford stays busy.

But in addition to his dedication to agriculture, Casey Gunnels gave recognition to Fulford's devotion and passion for his family.

“Although farming is a full time job, Clay is a devoted family man,” said Gunnels.

As such, it was only natural that Clay Fulford's wife Keri Fulford accompanied him to be honored and presented with the 2019 Outstanding Young Peanut Farmer of the Year award as well as a $250 check from Farm Credit of NWFL at the Florida Peanut Producer’s annual meeting.

Casey Gunnels presented the award and check to Clay and Keri Fulford.

“With fewer professionals entering the agricultural industry each year, it is vital that we offer support and encouragement to our beginning and young farmers,” said Gunnels. “I have known this young man for many years and I am proud and inspired by him after seeing everything he endured and prevailed over the last year.”

After being presented with the award, Fulford was heartily congratulated by the farmers and agricultural partners attending the annual meeting.