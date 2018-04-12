Clean up Monticello this weekend!

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It's almost spring time! Time to open the windows, dust the furniture and air the rugs with spring cleaning. Then, while you are in the spring cleaning mood, why not help out with the Big Spring Clean 2018?

Taking place on Saturday, April 14 (or, in the event of inclement weather, Saturday, April 21), the Big Spring Clean 2018 will focus on the beautification and cleaning of downtown Monticello.

The event, hosted by local business owner Michele Arceneaux, is open to business owners and citizens alike. Those want to get out, enjoy the weather and help make Monticello marvelous are asked to stop by the hospitality tent, which will be located on 110 E. Dogwood St., between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Some of the projects for the day include landscaping, window washing, litter clean up, pressure washing, and more!

Business owners are invited to also work on the exterior of their buildings, whether by painting, cleaning, or just tidying up their store front.

Can't get out to volunteer your time? The Big Spring Clean is also in need of donations.

Ice/drinks for volunteers, landscaping items (which include flowers), mulch and pine straw, coffee/donuts/juice for volunteers, paper towels, windex, 409, trash bags and cash are all current needs.

Questions regarding the Big Spring Clean can contact Michele Arceneaux at (678) 614-0130.

You can also visit the Big Spring Clean's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Monticello-Big-Spring-Clean-Main-Street-of-Monticello-2031984580423721.