Clerk of Court trial started Thursday morning

Lazaro Aleman,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The trial of suspended Clerk of Court Kirk Reams began at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

It took the better part of Wednesday for prospective jurors to be interviewed by the attorneys and selected.

Circuit Court Judge Gregory Parker of the Third Judicial Circuit, who is presiding over the proceeding, announced the selection of the five women and three men jury about 3:30 p.m. The judge then instructed the jurors not to talk to anyone about the case and dismissed them, after telling them to return to the courtroom by 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Reams is charged with one count of petit theft, stemming from his alleged unauthorized loan of a county-owned laptop to a woman who was once his girlfriend. Prosecuting the case is Assistant Attorney MacKenzie Hogan. Representing Reams is Attorney David Collins.