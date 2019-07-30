Closing their doors

John Willoughby and Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

After welcoming Jefferson County residents into its store for their clothing, house-ware and food needs for approximately 10 years, Fred's is set to close its doors following an announcement on Friday, July 12, from the corporate office.

The Monticello location, 1150 N. Jefferson St., is one of 129 closures throughout the southeast, and only one of three stores in North Florida set to close. Other nearby Florida locations set for closure include stores in Madison and Bonifay.

“While it's never easy to make a decision that impacts our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our pleased to present our loyal customers the unique and compelling opportunity to purchase heavily-discounted items for a limited time. We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these unmatched deals, and stock up on items that may be permanently removed from Fred's shelves, come August.”

A definitive date has not been set for Fred's to close its doors in Monticello, however, sales are ongoing to help reduce inventory. While this closure may seem permanent, not all hope is lost. Fred's announced it may reevaluate relaunching certain closed stores in the future under a new operating model, with an updated assortment.

For more information about Fred's, visit www.fredsinc.com.