Clyde Joel Morris I, 63, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly at home on Sunday, January 22, 2017. Services are at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at Concord AME Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 27, at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

Mr. Morris was a self-employed computer technician and a 1972 graduate of Rickards High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Phillip AME Church where he was a musician, serving in the Senior Choir and Male Chorus. Clyde's love and legacy will be cherished forever by his children: Clyde J. (Debbie) Morris II, Thomas J. (Michelle) and Frances Morris, Jo'Shonda Guerrier, Kandace Moore, Jonelle and Jasmine Williams; loving aunts, Mrs. Rhodie Mae "Ms. Mack" Cuthbert and Mrs. Susie Morris; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His mother, Louise Davis-Knight; father, L.J. Morris and brother, Melvin Byrd preceded him in death.

Related