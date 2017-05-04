College campus named for retired president Dennis Gallon

Story Submitted

Palm Beach State College held a grand opening ceremony on February 28 for its new campus in Loxahatchee Groves. More than 600 students began classes there the day before. The opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the first 50,000 square foot, three-story building on the Dennis P. Gallon Campus. The campus name honors the former long-term president. His portrait was unveiled and will adorn the entrance wall. The campus will have a medical technology focus, but will offer general education classes, as the medical profession is a top job creator in the western communities.

Dennis Gallon was born to Dennis and Deansy Thomas Gallon, and raised in Jefferson County. He is a 1959 graduate of Monticello's Howard Academy. He retired in 2015 after 18+ years with Palm Beach State College, and is credited for having the vision to study and pursue expansion of higher education and job training to the county's growing west-central area, which also includes Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Wellington, and The Acreage. With the incorporation of last year of Westlake, Palm Beach County's 39th municipality, may be expected. Loxahatchee Groves is the fifth campus and the first built in more than 30 years.

Speakers for this grand event included town and state elected officials who supported, or were instrumental, in securing approval or funding for the campus. The campus is located at 15845 Southern Boulevard and sits on 75 acres west of B Road.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Dr. Maria Vallejo, vice president of growth and expansion and provost of the Belle Glade and Loxahatchee Grove campuses. “I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of this important stage in our college's history. We are here because of our community's need to expand for higher education. As I go around and speak to Rotary clubs and chambers, people are very excited and supportive.”

The Ceremony was among several events held during the week of the March 2 investiture ceremony for Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker, J.D., who succeeded Gallon. Parker helped the college secure the remaining $9 million for the State Legislature to complete the first building, which included classrooms, computer labs, administrations offices, a 250-seat lecture hall, and ancillary support spaces. The college's master facilities plans currently call for two additional buildings in the near future for this phase, depending on enrollment and the availability of construction funding. The next two buildings will include labs, a library/study space, a cafeteria, and a study center.

Gallon has always wanted his name to be associated Palm Beach State College and has started a scholarship fund in his parents names. He's never been one for all the accolades though. “It's an honor to have the campus named after me,” he said. “But, I do plan to be around another 40 years to see that all the buildings are finished.”

Related