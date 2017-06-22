Commercial Driver’s License certification course offered

NFCC, CareerSource North Florida partner to offer new Commercial Driver’s License certification course

Full Tuition Scholarships May be Available; Class Begins Sept. 5

North Florida Community College and CareerSource North Florida are working together to bring a new Commercial Driver’s License-Class A certification program to the College. Regional companies, including Gray Logging, Genesis Timber, M.A. Rigoni, Suwannee Timber Management, Gilman Building Products, and Johnson & Johnson, have also helped NFCC shape the new program to meet local and regional workforce demands.

“Creating the new CDL program at NFCC has been a team effort,” said David Dunkle, Associate Dean of Economic Development and Technical Programs. “The partnership with Career Source North Florida and other industry partners is a win-win situation for those potential students looking to train and find employment in the trucking industry.”

Classes are set to begin Sept. 5. To be considered for the program, potential students must be at least 18-years-old and must attend an orientation session at NFCC to determine program and scholarship eligibility. The first 30 students to complete admission requirements and successfully enroll in the CDL program at NFCC may be eligible to have their tuition fully funded by CareerSource North Florida.

Training will focus on basic driving skills; material handling equipment; basic maneuvers such as backing, docking and handling; and safety measures. Students will be taught to drive on various terrains, including city and country roads, and practice driving during both day and night time frames. Classes will be held at NFCC Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with hours varying to compensate for night driving requirements.

Potential students are required to attend a one-hour NFCC CDL-Class A Orientation Session. Orientation sessions will be held at the NFCC Career and Technical Education Center (Bldg. 13, RM 221) in Madison, Fla. on the following dates. For more details, contact Amy Webb at 850-973-9675, ext. 112 or email CTStaff@CareerSource NorthFlorida.com.

• Wednesday, July 5, 2017. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. -or- 6-7 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 19, 2017. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. -or- 6-7 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 2, 2017. 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

More information is available at https://www.nfcc.edu/academics/career-and-technical/cdl-class-a-training/index or by contacting the NFCC Career and Technical Education Center at (850) 973-9470.