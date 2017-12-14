Community Counts at Jefferson-Somerset

Story submitted

When the Jefferson County School Board voted to turn over their K-12 programs to the Somerset Academy Charter School Network, it was an historic vote and a first in Florida, and possibly the nation! It was a decisive move by the school board to help turn around their community’s schools. Some in the community may not have known what to expect, and some parents may have had concerns.

While Jefferson County School employees could re-interview, Somerset was to be in charge of all hiring. And one of those hires came to be Principal Cory Oliver. One of the hallmarks of effective teachers and great educators is that they care. Caring and compassion go a long way to set the tone for what kind of community and culture will develop within a school system.

In a video interview with Principal Oliver titled " Helping Hands," Oliver relays an experience that set the tone for the new year and the new direction of Jefferson County K-12 - A Somerset Academy.

"We have a student population with high needs. In my first couple of weeks of school, a young man came in and he was really having a problem, he was really stressed out, and he just couldn't get himself under control.

And what I saw was eight people,” and at this point in the video, Oliver gets emotional, breaks his speech, turns his head away, and apologizes for it. "Sorry, I've never done that before… They stood around him, and they let him fall apart, and then they picked him up. That is a big deal because no one else ever picked that kid up. And he hugged us all, and he walked away. And he comes every day, every day he comes to school. But that was the first day that people who didn't have to care, cared, and it meant the world to him."

Oliver represents all the faculty and staff at Jefferson-Somerset, a dedicated team of caring and competent individuals. The faculty and staff work diligently to provide a safe, secure learning environment that nurtures the children to become the best possible learners.

Jefferson-Somerset is a tuition-free public charter school, located at 50 David Road, Monticello, FL 32344. For further information on school enrollment please call 850-997-3555