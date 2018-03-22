Community Easter Egg Hunt Sunday

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

First United Methodist Church will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 25 at the home of Andie and Dean Jerger, 364 Nursery Road.

This Palm Sunday of family and fun will include hotdogs, hamburgers, side dishes, soft drinks, and lots and lots of festively colored eggs filled with prizes.

All attending are asked to bring lawn chairs, a dozen filled plastic eggs per each child, side dishes, and Easter Baskets of course! All are welcome to come enjoy the day. For more information call (850) 510-7666.