Community Fall Festival coming up October 7

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It’s getting dark earlier. The days are noticeably shorter. Most of the mornings are now crisp and cool, a welcome relief from the feeling of walking into a warm, wet sponge as soon as you leave your house.

Midday might still be uncomfortably hot, but there is definitely a hint of fall in the air when the sun first comes up. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were a fall festival of some sort to celebrate?

Oh wait…there is one! Monticello’s 2017 Community Fall Festival, Saturday, October 7, 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., at the old High School Track & Field, behind Tiger Stadium on South Water Street.

You are invited to a day of fun, games and prizes for the entire family, at an event sponsored by Carrie Anne & Co., Little Angels in Training, and Lesha Jackson. If you plan to attend, you can register online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPvwzcX41f1prFbq-HBdlWUSnjxxo-ZudDGN7KyjZWuWkvvA/viewform, or stop by Little Angels in Training, 1555 West Washington Street, and sign up there. The admission fee is $3 per person and the proceeds will be used to plan future community events (admission price will give you access to all the games, contests, and other activities, but you will need to bring some extra money for the food vendors). Please register by Friday, September 29, if you plan to attend.

Then come on out October 7 and be prepared to have a great time.

Games and activities include a football ring toss, balloon dart game, bean bag toss, bottleneck ring toss, sack races, face painting, putt-putt golf, a duck pond game, a pie-eating contest, a batters-up baseball game, photo booth, dunk tank and more. Take a ride on the trackless train, or join in the bungee run contest - see how far you can run while tied to a bungee cord and place your marker before the cord pulls you back.

Local food vendors who plan to be there include Nera Nera’s Soul Food and More, Mrs. D’s Unique Treats & Events, JW’s Smokehouse Grill, a Kids Zone Hot Dog Stand, and more. Other food Service businesses who would like to participate, please contact Iesha Jackson on Facebook or call (850) 997-5656 for more information.

See you there!