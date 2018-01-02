Community Fun Day at Union Hill AMEC

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Union Hill African Methodist Episcopal Church held a Community Fun Day recently on the church grounds at 148 Tin Top Road in Wacissa.

The afternoon of fun was very well-received. It began with a free fried fish dinner that included cole slaw, hushpuppies, baked beans, hotdogs, a variety of desserts, and ice-cold lemonade and sweet tea.

There were spiritual and physical fellowship services bonding those attending in love and togetherness. The show of love included all God's children, from the youngest to the oldest... age 91. All were able to participate in this social event.

Rev. Joseph O. Love, pastor.