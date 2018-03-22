Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Community Holy Week Services will begin on March 26 and will run through March 30. The services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello each day at 12 p.m., followed by lunch every day except on Good Friday. Sissy Kilpatrick will be Pianist.

This is a great Jefferson County tradition. It's an opportunity when all the church congregations come together to remember the Cross and the Resurrection.

Scheduled times are:

*Monday – Rev. Sean Vickers (First Baptist Church Monticello) will give the Welcome and Offertory; Rev. Bob Kuschel (New Hope Church of God) will bring the Message; Special Music will be offered by Sandy Kuschel; and Lunch will be hosted by First Baptist Church Monticello.

*Tuesday – Rev. Ron Cichon (Miccosukee United Methodist Church) will give the Welcome and Offertory; Rev. Jered Day (First Baptist Church of Lloyd) will bring the Message; Special Music will be offered by Cindy Shannon; and Lunch will be hosted by First Baptist Church of Lloyd.

*Wednesday – Rev. Sean Vickers will give the Welcome and Offertory; Rev. R.C. Griffin (First Presbyterian Church) will bring the Message; Special Music will be the Children's Choir; and Lunch will be hosted by First Presbyterian Church.

*Thursday – Dr. David Wimberly (First United Methodist Church) will give the Welcome and Offertory; Father Jim May (Christ Episcopal Church) will bring the Message; Special Music by Cole Vickers; and Lunch will be hosted by Christ Episcopal Church.

*Friday – Rev. Sean Vickers will give the Welcome and Offertory; Chaplain Gus Spanos (Jefferson Correctional Institute) will be bring the Message; and Special Music by the The Fulford Family and Buddy Entzminger. There will be no Lunch on this Good Friday

For more information and updates go to monticelloministry@aol.com or jandkhicks@aol.com.