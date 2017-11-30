Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 1000

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, prepared and served in the Family ministry center at the First United Methodist Church, was very well-received this year with 1000 meals prepared.

The dining hall stayed filled with friends, neighbors, and families coming and going and enjoying a complete turkey dinner with all the traditional side-dishes and a selection of desserts.

Volunteers had been preparing the meal all week, but 1000... WOW!

There was plenty of food for all attending and for the hundreds of to-go boxes delivered and picked up.