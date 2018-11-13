Community Thanksgiving Service Nov. 18

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

New Hope Church of God will host the annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, at the church location, 415 East Palmer Mill Road.

Rev. John Hicks, pastor of First United Methodist Church Monticello, will share the message with other community ministers participating in the service.

Community Thanksgiving Service is sponsored by the Jefferson County Ministerial Association. All are invited and encouraged to join with churches across the community in coming together in common worship with special music and thanks giving.

A love offering opportunity for those who wish to help support the Ministerial Association Community Help Fund will be offered. This offering is to help those passing through Jefferson County needing overnight housing, gas or food. It is through this offering and the Community Holy Week offerings that this community outreach ministry is able to keep going.

Churches are invited to bring finger food to share in a time of fellowship and refreshments following the service.

Rev. Bob Kuschel is pastor of New Hope Church of God. Call (850) 997-1119 or newhopecog.net for more information and service updates.