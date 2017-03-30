Completion of… A-Building restoration likely in five years

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Members of the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce recently got a tour of the historic and long-under-renovation/restoration Monticello High School, more commonly known as the old high school or A-Building.

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams and architect Bill Douglas, both of whom are heavily involved in the renovation/restoration effort, led the tour.

Built in 1852 and expanded in 1910, the structure actively served as a high school until it was vacated in 1992, and is today the state’s oldest standing brick schoolhouse.

In his remarks to the chamber prior to the tour’s commencement, Reams credited former School Superintended Bill McCrae and his wife, Claudette, for helping save the building in 1999 by securing the first preservation grant. Since then, Reams said, more than a million dollars had been put into the building’s restoration, and another million or more is in the pike.

“The building was in worst shape than we thought,” Reams said.

He noted that since the county’s acquisition of the building from the school district in 2012, the county had been able to secure several grants.

The first, Reams said, was for $350,000 and required a county contribution that amounted to about $193,000. The money for the contribution, he said, came from a $30 surcharge that the county receives on every speeding citation issued locally. He said the $500,000-plus had largely gone to stabilize the building’s structural integrity.

Reams said that a second $350,000 grant has been approved and will be used to install footing for a future elevator, as well as electrical panels, conduits, and a handicap ramp, among other things.

An additional $500, 000 has also been approved for the continued restoration, he said. And a fifth grant application is in process, which, if approved, would allow for the project’s completion, he said.

Douglas, who has been involved with the project since 1998, supplemented Kirk’s comments with a few more details about the many improvements to the building since the restoration work started, including its stabilization, roof replacement, and removal of its asbestos, mold, lead paint and pigeon infestation.

Douglas offered that ideas for the building’s future uses included converting it into a combination museum, upstairs courtroom (complete with holding cell), and office and meeting space, among other possibilities.

He said the third grant would be used for asbestos abatement in the boiler area, the reconstruction of the two main stairs and one exterior stair, and the washing, painting and caulking of the building’s exterior, among other things.

Following their brief comments, Reams and Douglas led about 30 chamber members across the street and into the A-Building’s largely gutted interior, where they pointed out various of its more notable architectural and structural features and talked more about its history, ongoing work and the problems encountered.

Joining the group at the site and adding his own comments was project manager Russ Powell, of Riley Palmer Construction Company, which is doing the renovation.

Douglas explained how the flooring had had to be ripped out in its entirety and replaced with as much of the original wood as possible, after its carrying capacity had been strengthened to meet current requirements for public use.

He pointed out the numerous radiators stored in adjacent room and said they would be reinstalled for the sake of authenticity, although the building would be centrally heated.

“The radiators will be reinstalled but they won’t work,” Douglas said.

He noted that the building’s original configuration was being left intact, although an elevator was being installed for handicap accessibility where the boiler had existed. He said 100 tons of concrete had been removed from the boiler area, and pointed out a deep earthen hole where the boiler had been located and where the elevator would go.

Upstairs on the second floor, Douglas pointed out four large trusses that were supported by steel beams in the exposed roof system, which beams he said had had to be manhandled into place -- an onerous and time-consuming feat.

He said a great number of the roof tiles from the original roof had been salvaged and reused, as historic preservation projects require that as much of the original materials as possible be retained.

“When we started in 1998 we couldn’t find anyone who would say the roof could be salvaged,” he said. “Most said it had to be taken down.”

But then someone had been found who had managed to salvage a large part of the roof, he said.

Douglas noted that all the building’s windows with the exception of three were the originals, and the three had been produced in the same manner as the ones from the 1800s. Except, Powell pointed out, that the original windows had cost 25 cents per inch, whereas the remakes had cost $8 an inch.

Douglas talked about the pigeon infestation and the mess they had created in the interior, and the bug infestation that had followed upon removal of the birds.

“The walls were literally moving with bugs,” he said.

Both Reams and Douglas estimated the building should be completed and usable within five or fewer years.