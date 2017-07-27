Cone, new veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinic

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jeffery William Cone is the newest veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinic, 1455 West Washington Street. He's been employed full-time with doctors Matthew Davis and Carrie Lee Baxley since receiving his Florida license in 2015.

He became interested in animal medicine in his teenage years and had worked at the facility as a tech with doctors Reginald Jordan and Michael Purvis. He knew then that he would be making this a career choice and that he would be coming back home to practice.

His job is to care for the animals he sees every day, at the office or on the farm, from dogs and cats to pigs and cows, he looks after animals of all sizes and temper.

Born and raised in Greenville and Jefferson County, Cone was home-schooled and very much involved in the 4H program. He loved raising and showing cows, and winning lots and lots of ribbons and awards.

He went on to the University of Florida to complete his undergraduate degree in Animal Science, four years. Then to St. Matthews University Veterinarian School in the Grand Cayman Islands for three years. The University of Illinois followed for one year before coming back home to Florida.

He worked with his parents Jeffery and Alacia Cone, on their 700 acre family farm in Greenville, raising and caring for beef cattle; until a job position opened at Animal Medical Clinic.

“I always intended to come back home. I enjoy what I do and I do all I can to help my patients,” he says. “I'm a 'stay close to home' person. I enjoy fishing and working on the farm with my family. When it comes to practicing rural veterinary medicine I pick my battles. I like knowing the outcome and improving animal well being in the community!”