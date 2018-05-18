Confederate Memorial Day celebrated

Debbie Snapp,

ECB Publishing Inc.

The State of Florida and the Florida Legislature designated that April is Confederate History Month. So, on April 29 the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Major Pickens Bird Camp #1327, and the Kate Dilworth Scott Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy invited the public to a Confederate Memorial Day Service at the Old City Cemetery, in Monticello.

The purpose of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 1861-1865 is to honor and preserve the history, legacy, honor, and patriotism of the Confederate soldier and the Southern Cause. Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all male descendant of any veteran who served honorably in the Confederate Armed Forces. For more information, contact (229) 561-1359

Membership to the Kate Dilworth Scott Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is open to women who are lineal descendants of men and women who served honorably in the service of the Confederate States of America, or gave Material Aid to the Cause. For more information, contact (850) 228-4633

This beautiful Sunday afternoon event was well-received with several local residents attending with honor and pride for their ancestors and the fights they fought for. The program was lead by Commander Spencer Taylor.

“I salute the Confederate Flag with affection, reverence, and undying devotion to the cause for which it stands.”